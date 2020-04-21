Roof collapses as firefighters battle flames in far North Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters faced a close call as they battled a house fire in far North Bexar County Tuesday morning.

The crew with the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department had arrived at the home on Deer Cross Lane near Silver Cloud Drive shortly after 4 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof.

As they prepared to enter the home, part of the roof collapsed on the second floor. No firefighters were injured.

They said the man who lives in the home managed to wake up in time and get out safely.

At one point, there was some question about whether someone else might have been in the home.

Firefighters conducted a search but did not find anyone.

The house sustained heavy damage from the fire.

Firefighters were not able to say right away exactly where the fire started or what caused it.

They called for the Bexar County Fire Marshal to investigate.