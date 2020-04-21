Coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped some San Antonians from celebrating Fiesta at home

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to stop some San Antonians from celebrating their beloved Fiesta, although the party with a purpose looks a little different this year.

The Fiesta tradition dates back to 1891 when the first Battle of Flowers parade was held to honor the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto. It has been celebrated every year except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.

So how are people celebrating in 2020? KSAT found lots of people getting pretty creative at home:

Really missing San Antonio more than usual. Blame it all on my roots, I made some fried Oreos. ¡Viva Fiesta! #FiestaAtHome pic.twitter.com/gy23C2MNXR — Brittany (@TheRealBHaby) April 21, 2020

The annual 11-day party, which was slated for April, is now scheduled for Nov. 5-15.

Fiesta, also referred to as the party with a purpose, generates more than $340 million in economic impact for the San Antonio community, according to Jeanie Travis, the president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

