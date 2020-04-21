Coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped some San Antonians from celebrating Fiesta at home
You can still honor the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto #Fiestaathome
SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to stop some San Antonians from celebrating their beloved Fiesta, although the party with a purpose looks a little different this year.
The Fiesta tradition dates back to 1891 when the first Battle of Flowers parade was held to honor the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto. It has been celebrated every year except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.
The party may have been pushed back but KSAT is rebroadcasting all the 2019 Fiesta parades so you can #Fiestaathome.
So how are people celebrating in 2020? KSAT found lots of people getting pretty creative at home:
We found Chicken on a Stick! #FiestaAtHome pic.twitter.com/jaxkJeZBiN— holli (@HxcHolli) April 19, 2020
Woo! #AtHomeFiesta! pic.twitter.com/4vR1NA58RX— Heather 💚💚💚 (@joyofheather) April 21, 2020
I’ve never got to see this part of the River Parade before since I’m usually sitting in our @BigMentorSA @TXCavaliers section. #fiestaathome #riverparade #ksatfiesta pic.twitter.com/6WsxtsJxKa— LiveLaughLove ✨ (@DeniseBarkhurst) April 21, 2020
Really missing San Antonio more than usual. Blame it all on my roots, I made some fried Oreos. ¡Viva Fiesta! #FiestaAtHome pic.twitter.com/gy23C2MNXR— Brittany (@TheRealBHaby) April 21, 2020
@ksatnews #KSATFiesta #KSATnews #vivafiesta #fiestaathome— CurlyHeadedCutieChronicles (@CHCEileen) April 21, 2020
This time last year: I was in a parade repping my work!
This year: I’m watching the rebroadcast & raising money for my work during its closure: https://t.co/VLke1FguLg pic.twitter.com/bM0mjUR3Oo
Don’t forget to #FiestaAtHome tonight. Texas Cavaliers River Parade circa 2014 #ksatfiesta pic.twitter.com/YMKsvPVmbL— Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) April 20, 2020
King Jaiden of @FiestaEspecial enjoying a delicious chicken on a stick while watching the river parade on @ksatnews— Mira Medals (@MiraMedals) April 21, 2020
Missing the real thing but mostly missing mommy❤#AtHomeFiesta #fiestafromhome #fiesta2020 #chickenonastick #fiestaathome #riverparade #satx #texas #momsahero pic.twitter.com/33xNxEh3mr
Quarantine won't stop the party 🎉 #FiestaAtHome #FiestaSA pic.twitter.com/W3RQB5xggO— Kenna Ledford (@KennaALedford) April 18, 2020
The annual 11-day party, which was slated for April, is now scheduled for Nov. 5-15.
Fiesta, also referred to as the party with a purpose, generates more than $340 million in economic impact for the San Antonio community, according to Jeanie Travis, the president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
