Fire destroys north Bexar County home; fire marshal investigating

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office have begun digging through the rubble at the site of an early morning house fire, trying to determine how it started.

Roof collapses as firefighters battle flames in far North Bexar County

Firefighters with the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by several other agencies, rushed to the scene in the 200 block of Deer Cross Lane shortly after 4 a.m.

Neighbors look on as firefighters use aerial hose to extinguish far North Bexar County house fire. (KSAT 12 News)

They said the fire already had a headstart with flames burning through the roof.

“Heavy fire involvement throughout the house,” said deputy chief Dustin Beaudoin, of the Bexar-Bulverde VFD. “Crews made a transitional attack, got the fire knocked down.”

The fire wasn’t without its share of tense moments. While the man who lived in the home had escaped safely on his own, firefighters initially had concerns that there could be someone else still inside.

“We did a search through the house. We haven’t found anybody,” Beaudoin said.

With that fear put to rest, firefighters soon found their own safety had become an issue when the roof of the home began collapsing around them.

“We were still doing exterior operations at that time,” Beaudoin said. “The crews noticed the roof collapsing so we kept everybody away.”

They also kept fighting the fire, although from the outside.

With an aerial hose, they were able to spray water down onto the home and extinguish the remaining flames.

Still, the fire managed to destroy the home.

Close-up photo shows the only things left standing after a fire are the outside walls of this far North Bexar County home. (KSAT 12 News)

By daylight it was clear the only things left standing were the outside walls.

In addition to finding the cause of the fire, investigators with the fire marshal’s office also are trying to determine exactly where it started.