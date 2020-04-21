SAPD: Man struck two children and their mother with SUV, then fled

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old has been arrested after striking a woman and her two children with his Dodge Durango and then fleeing, according to San Antonio Police.

Eric Ray Gonzalez has been charged with three counts of failure to stop and render aid following the March 15 incident, jail records show.

Police said Gonzalez struck a 31-year-old woman, her 14-year-old son and her 11-year-old daughter as they were standing in the 100 block of Savannah Drive on the North Side.

They were speaking to a man inside a car when Gonzalez, heading westbound, drove into the eastbound lane and hit them, police said.

Gonzalez drove off, police said, and he was followed by the man who the woman and children were speaking to.

Gonzalez drove to his house and fled inside, according to officers. The man who followed him witnessed a male passenger attempting to restrain Gonzalez, police said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday, jail records show.

