Driver escapes serious injury in Northwest Side rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver avoided serious injury following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight on the Interstate 10 access road between Huebner Road and De Zavala Road.

According to police, the driver lost control of their vehicle and then rolled it into a ditch.

Police said the man was not injured and will be assessed for a DWI. It is unclear if charges will be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.