Man found stabbed multiple times at downtown bus stop, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found stabbed multiple times at a downtown bus stop late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a bus stop near East Commerce Street and Navarro Street.

According to police, a woman found the victim stabbed several times in his abdomen and called for help.

Police said the victim told them he managed to get away from his attacker before stopping at the bus stop.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Authorities did not give a name or age of the victim and did not say what the motive was for the stabbing.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is on-going.