Residents encouraged to create art ’to show their love for the city’ during COVID-19 crisis

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown may not be filled with throngs of workers or tourists, but one San Antonio artist has filled it with “hope." And there’s about to be more creativity and enlightenment going around.

Centro San Antonio is asking locals to create their own versions of the “Sí Se Puede SA” hearts that have filled downtown streets amid the pandemic.

The hearts were crafted by Andrea “Andi” Rodriguez, vice president of urban planning at Centro San Antonio, as a way to spread encouragement.

They’ve been plastered on walls and poles around Alamo Plaza, Hemisfair, Main Plaza, Southtown and other streets, as well as on VIA buses and digital billboards.

“I just wanted to fill the air with hope,” Rodriguez said. “I decided if I made (a) bunch of signs and put them up around the city, it would bring a few smiles and remind us that we’re in this together and not to lose faith.”

"Sí Se Puede SA" hearts fill downtown-are streets amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Centro SA)

Now, Centro is asking locals to make their own creations “to show their love for the city,” the nonprofit said in a news release.

People can share their creation with the Alamo City by taking a photo and tagging Centro San Antonio on Instagram or Twitter. They can also use the hashtag SíSePuedeSA.

Edward Romero, vice president of marketing and community engagement, said they are sharing the photos through their social media channels. In a few weeks, they will launch a dedicated webpage for people to share images and stories.

Romero said it is an “awesome opportunity” for people to take part in its Art Everywhere! program, an initiative that Centro was working on before the pandemic hit.

Centro and its partners plan to install 10 pieces of public art downtown, which could contain “Sí Se Puede SA” photos posted by the community.