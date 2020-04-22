San Antonio survives Fiesta postponement with memes

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic pushed San Antonio’s annual Fiesta to November but it hasn’t slowed down the city’s spirit.

Some people are celebrating at home, others are waiting hours for chicken on a stick and some are sharing memes.

Others are celebrating with KSAT by joining our #FiestaAtHome watch parties during the rebroadcasting of all the 2019 Fiesta parades.

Battle of Flowers Parade will re-air Friday, April 24, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (SA Live will be broadcasting a pre-show party from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.)

Fiesta Flambeau Parade will re-air Saturday, April 25, from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. (David Elder, of ‘Texas Eats,’ will host a pre-show from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

The Band Festival will re-air Sunday, April 26, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

SA Live is also celebrating at-home Fiesta all week from 1 to 2 p.m. on KSAT 12.

Here are some of the best San Antonio Fiesta memes from 2020 so far:

Collect fiesta medals so you have something valuable to barter with! Seriously anyone wanna trade!? #fallfiesta #fiestainnovember #quarantined #TPshortage #stupidcoronavirus #followus Posted by Fiesta Medal Maniacs on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Your pumpkin spice latte will now come with a chicken-on-stick. #fiestainnovember #itwontbethesame #letsmakeitwork #followus Posted by Fiesta Medal Maniacs on Friday, March 13, 2020