SAPD: Man shot in face in Northeast Side home
Several people fled after shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to determine who shot a man in the face in his Northeast Side home on Wednesday.
Police were called about the shooting in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.
A witness initially told police the man shot himself in the face, but investigators later discovered that several people fled from the home prior officers arriving to the scene.
Police believe the shooting victim will survive, and the case remains under investigation.
