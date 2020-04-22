UTSA experts will hold panel on COVID-19’s economic impact at noon
Panelists will discuss various aspects of coronavirus pandemic
SAN ANTONIO – Economic experts from the University of Texas at San Antonio will discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual panel held on Wednesday at noon. The event will be livestreamed in this article.
Topics slated for discussion during the hour:
- Short and long-term effects on Texas revenue sources,
- Implications and challenges for small business owners,
- Building San Antonio’s workforce for a new era,
- Intersections of economic and public policy concerns, and
- Potential impact on health care, tax policies and education.
The panelists include:
- Tom Tunstall, senior director of research for the Institute for Economic Development
- Richard Sifuentes, director of the Small Business Development Center
- Pamela Smith, associate dean of administration and faculty and a professor of accounting
- Mike Villarreal, director of the Urban Education Institute.
