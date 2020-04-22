UTSA experts will hold panel on COVID-19’s economic impact at noon

SAN ANTONIO – Economic experts from the University of Texas at San Antonio will discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual panel held on Wednesday at noon. The event will be livestreamed in this article.

Topics slated for discussion during the hour:

Short and long-term effects on Texas revenue sources,

Implications and challenges for small business owners,

Building San Antonio’s workforce for a new era,

Intersections of economic and public policy concerns, and

Potential impact on health care, tax policies and education.

The panelists include: