UTSA experts will hold panel on COVID-19’s economic impact at noon

Panelists will discuss various aspects of coronavirus pandemic

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Economic experts from the University of Texas at San Antonio will discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual panel held on Wednesday at noon. The event will be livestreamed in this article.

Topics slated for discussion during the hour:

  • Short and long-term effects on Texas revenue sources,
  • Implications and challenges for small business owners,
  • Building San Antonio’s workforce for a new era,
  • Intersections of economic and public policy concerns, and
  • Potential impact on health care, tax policies and education.

The panelists include:

  • Tom Tunstall, senior director of research for the Institute for Economic Development
  • Richard Sifuentes, director of the Small Business Development Center
  • Pamela Smith, associate dean of administration and faculty and a professor of accounting
  • Mike Villarreal, director of the Urban Education Institute.

