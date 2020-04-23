3 men detained by deputies after chase, crash

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were detained by deputies following a vehicle chase and crash early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The incident began around 2 a.m. near Loop 1604 and Wiseman Road after a vehicle refused to pull over.

According to the BCSO, the three men, all burglary suspects, led deputies on a 20 minute chase that ended on Private Drive near Dragon Lane.

Deputies said the suspects rammed two of their vehicles before finally being spiked twice and losing three of their tires. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in an open field where the men were apprehended.

Authorities did not give the names or ages of the men arrested, or say exactly what the men stole.

There were no reports of injuries.