Attic fire damages home in North Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An attic fire damaged a home in North Bexar County early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called around 12:30 a.m. to the home in the 9800 block of Greentree Street and arrived to find a fire in the attic and smoke filling the house.

Firefighters quickly took care of the fire and began to vent the house.

Fire officials said everyone from inside the home managed to get out safe.

Damage to the home is estimated at a few thousand dollars.