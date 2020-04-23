Drive-thru Fiesta to #AtHomeFiesta

SAN ANTONIO – The Cortéz family has been part of the Fiesta celebration for more than 80 years.

Although the big bash has been postponed until November, the Cortez’s have found a way to keep the April tradition alive.

The family’s newest restaurant, Mi Familia at the Rim, is hosting a drive-thru Fiesta so you can take the party back home.

Hundreds have waited in line hungry for normalcy even if that means staying in their cars to abide by the city’s emergency order. The staff at Mi Familia at the Rim has created two lanes for cars to safely make their way through 10 booths offering a variety of Fiesta goodies, like cascarones, medals, food and more.

“Everyone’s doing drive-thru, so it was just a natural thing for us to (do to) keep the fiesta spirit alive,” said Manuel Moreno Jr., corporate general manager for La Familia Cortéz. “Being in the market for 80 years, we’ve been a part of Fiesta, you know, since it started. We didn’t want that (to) stop.”

Staff at Mi Familia at the Rim has created two lanes for people to safely order a variety of Fiesta goodies like cascarones, medals, food and more. (KSAT 12)

All items, except those at the to-go bar are less than $10. Designated staff members will take the customer’s order and card payment throughout the line. Without a doubt, Moreno said the busiest booth is number eight.

“It's got to be chicken-on-a-stick,” Moreno said. “San Antonio loves their chicken on a stick. We're getting plenty of product, so we won't be running out.”

People wait hours to buy a chicken-on-a-stick at Mi Familia at the Rim's drive-thru Fiesta. (KSAT 12)

The Cortéz family says they’re sticking to Fiesta tradition of celebrating with a purpose.

“(Proceeds of) all of our Fiesta medal sales are going back to the (San Antonio) Food Bank, and we’re going to match all those sales,” Moreno said. “So, we’re really trying hard for the public to get those medals purchased so we can match that and get it donated.”

Local restaurant selling medals, chicken-on-a-stick and more to celebrate Fiesta. (KSAT 12)

While this drive-thru celebration provides a safe option for those that crave tradition and entertainment, Moreno said the Cortez’s Fiesta also provides financial security for their staff.

“It’s a great way to get our people back to work,” Moreno said. “We have a lot of team members who've been, you know, not able to work (because) we haven't had the sales. This is a great way to bring over a hundred employees back to work.”

The drive-thru lanes open at 2 p.m. each day until its last day on Sunday, which has an earlier start time of noon. Each day is themed and La Familia Cortéz is offering a chance to win prizes.

Drive-thru Fiesta to #AtHomeFiesta. Designated staff members from La Familia Cortéz Restaurants will take the customer’s order and card payment throughout the ten Fiesta booths. (KSAT 12)

Thursday 2- 8 PM Wear your alma mater colors for college night.

Friday 2 - 8 PM Decorate your vehicle as your very own float for parade day! The most creative float will win a $100 gift card to La Familia Cortez Restaurants!

Saturday 2 - 9 PM Decorate your vehicle with lights and glow sticks for parade night! Participants will have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Sunday 12 - 5 PM Drive-thru Fiesta wraps up with Tejano day. Customers will enjoy Tejano tunes all day long and are encouraged to wear their best Tejano gear.



The Cortéz family, owners of Mi Tierra, is hosting a drive-thru Fiesta at their newest restaurant, Mi Familia at the Rim so you can take the party back home. (KSAT 12)

For more Fiesta traditions you can celebrate at home, click here watch the rebroadcast of last year's parades.