Free drive-thru coronavirus testing available at South Side clinic

SAN ANTONIO – To better care for underserved communities, Texas MedClinic has established a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing location on the city’s South Side.

The drive-thru, located at 2530 SW Military Drive, is now operational. The testing center will be open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release from Texas MedClinic.

Residents must call 210-233-5970 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to get screened. If medical officials determine COVID-19 testing is needed, the screener will schedule the test at either Freeman Coliseum or Texas MedClinic.

The new testing site “is specifically intended to serve those who do not have insurance,” according to the news release.

Lab results will be provided by Metro Health and the South Texas Regional Advisory Council.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: