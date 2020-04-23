Teen arrested after intentionally ramming police cruiser during traffic stop, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday after intentionally ramming a police cruiser during a traffic stop near Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue, according to San Antonio police.

Two officers in the same police cruiser pulled over a vehicle just before 2 a.m. with four passengers inside and were conducting the traffic stop in a parking lot.

According to police, two passengers inside the teen’s car bailed out and took off on foot after being pulled over.

After the passengers fled, the teen “intentionally rammed into the patrol vehicle” while the officers were still inside.

The teen and another passenger were arrested and the two passengers who fled have not been located, police said.

Police charged the driver with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. The charges for the passenger remain unclear.