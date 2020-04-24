2 men arrested in series of car burglaries in San Antonio neighborhood, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested two men accused in a series of car burglaries this month in a South Side neighborhood.

Johnny Angel Alonzo and Joshua Anthony Reyes, both 21, have been arrested on several charges including burglary of a vehicle and unlawful carry of a weapon, online jail records show.

According to arrest affidavits, both suspects were stopped by police before they were considered suspects.

Police questioned them when they were seen in a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. April 2 near the intersection of Sundrop Bay and Sunbend Falls.

Capital murder charge dismissed against man accused in 2013 San Antonio cold case

A police officer approached the vehicle because the front passenger’s door was open, and given the recent burglaries in the Lago Vista neighborhood, the officer wanted to “make sure all was well," the affidavit states.

The officer requested backup after Reyes became “fidgety," police said. They were asked to step out of the vehicle when Alonzo, who was in the driver’s seat, reached for something between his legs.

The affidavit states police then found a loaded gun on the floorboard.

Alonzo was placed under arrest on an active warrant.

Affidavit: Man shot, robbed of truck was lured by 17-year-old girl via social media

Through investigation, police determined the two were in possession of a wallet stolen from a truck in the 1900 block of Sunview Bluff and other stolen items.

The pair were also caught by surveillance footage burglarizing a car, according to affidavits.

Alonzo faces five counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and fraudulent use or possession of identification. Reyes faces four charges of burglary of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.