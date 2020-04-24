Air Force Reserve deploys more airmen to New York City to assist with COVID-19 response

The Air Force Reserve announced it deployed more reserve citizen airmen of the 433rd Airlift Wing to the New York City area to help with COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Air Force Reserve said five members of the 433rd Medical Squadron and one from the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey on April 22. They joined about 20 Alamo Wing members that were already deployed earlier this month.

“We’re proud to be continuing our participation in this response to assist our fellow Americans,” said Col. Terry W. McClain, 433rd AW commander. “The opportunity to help alleviate suffering and save lives is extremely important to us. Our medical Reserve Citizen Airmen are proud and honored to serve during our nation’s time of need.”

New York City is the most impacted area in the country by COVID-19.