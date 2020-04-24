97ºF

Incarnate Word High School plans surprise for Class of 2020 seniors

The surprise will be visible in front of the school on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Seniors at the Incarnate Word High School will receive quite the surprise from school administrators this weekend.

Although students are ordered to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, school officials ordered 107 “fatheads” of each senior to place in front of the school on Hildebrand.

The school is celebrating its 139th graduation ceremony and this surprise was an effort to make this milestone as memorable as possible for the Class of 2020, according to school officials.

The display will be placed in front of the school on Saturday.

