Portion of Wurzbach Parkway on NW Side to be closed this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Wurzbach Parkway between Northwest Military Highway and Blanco Road will be closed for five weekends.

According to a news release, the road closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Monday. The closure will affect eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. See map below for detour information.

The closure will allow crews to construct support beams across the roadway for the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which will provide a safe pathway for people and animals to cross into currently divided sections of Phil Hardberger Park.

Beginning Monday, commuters will need to be prepared for unscheduled weekday overnight closures between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. ­­­until the construction project is complete.

Here is the schedule of weekend closures:

Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9.p.m. — Monday, May 4, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, May 18, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5 a.m.