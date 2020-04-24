San Antonio Food Bank donates food to nearly 2,000 families in need

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers with the San Antonio Food Bank are still working to help alleviate the need for food supplies in San Antonio amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization distributed more meals to those in need on Friday afternoon.

The event was held at Toyota Field and about 2,000 families received food supplies.

Bexar County is just one of 16 counties the food bank serves.

If you’d like to volunteer with the food bank, you can visit its website by clicking here.

Aerial footage of San Antonio Food Bank distribution site a stark reminder of economic crisis during pandemic