Texas State University announces $30 million in financial assistance to students effected by COVID-19

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University is trying to help students who have been effected by COVID-19.

The university announced the Bobcat Cares program, which will give funds to current students who have COVID-19 related expenses, as well as emergency grants to students enrolled in summer courses, pro-rated refunds of certain spring semester charges and a new scholarship to cover fee and tuition costs for the fall semester.

$15 million is from federal emergency funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act.

“For many of our students, the financial insecurity brought on by COVID-19 is an overwhelming burden,” said Texas State University President Denise Trauth. “I want to thank the members of our Texas Congressional delegation for their support of the CARES Act and the help it is providing our students. Our goal is to get this money to them as quickly as possible to help meet their immediate needs so they can focus on continuing their education at Texas State.”

Currently enrolled full-time and part-time students can apply to the university for funding, which can be used to offset the price of housing, course materials, food and technology.

Students can complete an online application showing their need for the funds after April 27.