‘They don’t need to be in there so long’: Woman learns husband is quarantined at Bexar County Jail

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said about 1,000 inmates at the Bexar County Jail have been placed in isolation areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolff said 36 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Shanna Avila said her husband has been an inmate at the jail since July 2019. She said she's worried he may soon contract the virus.

“Am I ever going to talk to him again? Am I ever going to see him? Is he going to be OK?” she asked.

Avila said the last few days have been “torture,” and on Thursday, she learned her husband had been placed in quarantine after he exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

“Just talking on the phone, he said, ‘Babe, my body; I don’t feel good,’” Avila said.

Avila said her husband had been held in the infirmary located in the jail. She said he was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension during his time in jail.

Avila said her husband was forced to move into a medical pod, so the infirmary could be used to hold inmates who test positive for the virus.

Avila hopes inmates with health conditions can be treated elsewhere.

“Let the family take care of them because they don’t need to be in there in so long,” she said.

Wolff said moving inmates with health conditions would depend on the severity of their illness.

“It depends on how bad they are. We have room in the infirmary for them,” he said.

Two different infirmaries at the jail are being used, Wolff said. One is used for COVID-19 patients and the other is for those who are not positive.

The judge said the jail’s obligation is to keep inmates where they’re supposed to be.

“What we are trying to do is make it as safe as we possibly can in the jail for them,” he said.

