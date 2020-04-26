House catches fire after threat to homeowner, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators and police are looking for a person of interest after a suspicious house fire on the East Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Burnett Street.

Firefighters said after arriving on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames. However, the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. They believe the flames originated in the backyard.

Arson investigators were called to assist in the fire response after firefighters said an hour before the call came in, the homeowner reported a problem with someone that was living at the house after evicting them.

The homeowner put the resident’s clothes and items on the curb and the resident allegedly threatened to set the house on fire, according to SAFD.

Arson investigation underway after Northeast Side apartment fire

The homeowner left to get some food and after returning to the scene, the house was on fire, firefighters said.

SAFD confirms police have also been notified of the person of interest and they said arson investigators will be “playing a big role in this” as the investigation continues.

Firefighters estimated the house sustained between $40,000 - $45,000 in damages and it was deemed a total loss.

The American Red Cross has been notified and will assist the other residents of the home.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

4 New Braunfels firefighters sent to battle 21,043-acre fire in West Texas