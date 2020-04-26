BCSO: Driver arrested after leading deputies on chase with infant in the back seat

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is facing charges of child endangerment and evading arrest after leading Bexar County deputies on a chase with an infant in the back seat, according to officials.

The chase happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday night, beginning on Culebra Road and FM 1560.

Deputies said they attempted to pull over the driver on a traffic violation. However, the driver refused to stop, leading authorities on a chase for several miles down Culebra Road and reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour, officials said.

Man in critical condition after four suspects ran him down with their car, police say

The suspect was stopped on Culebra and Les Harrison. When deputies approached the vehicle, they noticed an infant in the back seat.

The infant was uninjured during the incident and deputies were able to contact other family members to have him picked up.

Deputies said the driver was arrested and is facing charges of child endangerment and evading arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing.