Bicyclist hospitalized after hit by vehicle on the South Side, police say
The driver is still at large
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after a driver knocked him off his bike overnight, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Amber Street.
Police said the bicyclist was hit and the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid.
The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with a fractured leg.
Authorities were able to find the license plate of the vehicle involved and hope to make an arrest soon.
The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.
