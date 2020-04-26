Friendship Church holds prayer convoy to bring members together from a distance

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of vehicles cruised around Loop 1604 for a prayer convoy Sunday afternoon.

The event was organized by Friendship Church and aimed to bring members together without breaking any social distancing rules.

Those that took part in the convoy were invited to drive and pray over those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friendship Church plans on doing this again next Sunday.

