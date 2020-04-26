Local agencies send condolences for fallen Bell County deputy

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement agencies are coming together to mourn the loss of a Bell County deputy after he was fatally struck by a vehicle during a chase north of Austin.

Dep. John Andrew Rhoden, of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, was in the process of deploying spike strips on Interstate 35 when he was fatally struck by a moving vehicle at at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

Dep. Rhoden was 31 years old and a Massachusetts native.

Many agencies offered their condolences to the deputy’s family and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on social media.

Sad news out of Bell County. Deputy Rhoden was attempting to deploy spikes when he was struck. Bell County is north of Fort Bend and includes Belton, Killeen and Temple. Posted by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 26, 2020

We’re saddened to hear of the death of Bell County Deputy Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden. Deputy Rhoden was killed early... Posted by Sheriffs' Association of Texas on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Officer Down: It is with great sadness that we start this Sunday morning by reporting the loss of yet another Texas... Posted by Fayette County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Keith Korenek on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Local agencies offer condolences on fallen Bell County deputy (Facebook)

“Please be in prayer for the Rhoden family and us. We are mourning the loss of one of our finest brother’s in blue,” said the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in a statement on Facebook.

