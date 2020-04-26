Look inside $1.3 million San Antonio home
Video, photos show inside one of San Antonio’s million-dollar homes
SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to peek inside another million-dollar San Antonio real estate gem -- this time at 2 Naples Court.
The 4,226 square foot home has three-bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and an enviable back yard, complete with a pool and summer kitchen.
Video takes you inside ultra-exclusive, million-dollar San Antonio mansion
The $1.35 million home includes Versaille pattern travertine floors, Spanish barrel roof tiles, custom wood cabinets and professional-grade stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Check out the video to see the full tour.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.