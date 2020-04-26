Nearly 500 East Side families benefit from food giveaway

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 500 East Side San Antonio families benefited from a food giveaway on Saturday.

The Rotary Club of San Antonio, San Antonio Independent School District and the San Antonio Food Bank joined together to host the event.

The giveaway marks the first of six food drives, specifically serving East Side residents.

A total of 450 families pre-registered online for the food drive.

If you or someone you know is in need, you can register for upcoming giveaways at the San Antonio Food Bank’s website by clicking here.