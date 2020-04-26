SAPD: Man in serious condition after he was stabbed when trying to break up a fight

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in an attempt to break up a fight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Martin near North Colorado Street.

Authorities said two men were fighting in an attorney’s parking lot. A mutual friend of the two men saw the fight and attempted to stop it, according to police.

The man didn’t realize one of the men was armed with a knife during the fight and in an effort to stop them, he was stabbed, officials said.

The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested on Colorado Street. He’s facing a charge of aggravated assault, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.