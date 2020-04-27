62ºF

Police seek suspects in North Side Circle K robbery

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to 12070 block of Blanco Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Circle K robbery image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for at least two people following a robbery at a North Side convenience store early Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. at a Circle K in the 12070 block of Blanco Road.

According to police, the two teens entered the store near Churchill High School and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Police said the teens fled on foot and likely jumped into a vehicle occupied by a third person.

Authorities say the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reports of injuries.

