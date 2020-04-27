San Antonio police, firefighters bring man down from power line on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Update 6:41 p.m.:

The man on the power line safely climbed down on his own and was brought into custody.

Original story:

San Antonio police and firefighters shut down part of Nacogdoches Monday evening as they try to save a man who is threatening to jump off a power line.

The man was first spotted on the power line near Nacogdoches and Higgins shortly before 5 p.m.

Firefighters and police have dispatched ladders to try and get him, but the man has eluded them so far.

A San Antonio police spokesperson is headed to the scene and will brief the media.