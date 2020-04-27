84ºF

San Antonio police, firefighters bring man down from power line on Northeast Side

Traffic closed in the area

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

SAPD and SAFD are trying to safely bring a man down from a power line in the city's Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIOUpdate 6:41 p.m.:

The man on the power line safely climbed down on his own and was brought into custody.

Original story:

San Antonio police and firefighters shut down part of Nacogdoches Monday evening as they try to save a man who is threatening to jump off a power line.

The man was first spotted on the power line near Nacogdoches and Higgins shortly before 5 p.m.

Firefighters and police have dispatched ladders to try and get him, but the man has eluded them so far.

A San Antonio police spokesperson is headed to the scene and will brief the media.

