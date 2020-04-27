‘We are cautious about what we may hear tomorrow’: City leaders await Gov. Abbott’s announcement on re-opening Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce new details on how he plans to reopen the state on Monday. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city and county are awaiting to hear the governor’s plans.

“We are cautious about what we may hear tomorrow,” said the mayor.

The governor announced earlier this month he has been receiving guidance from medical advisors on how businesses can reopen safely.

The mayor said he is hopeful the state will allow local government some elbow room when it comes to current policies.

“We are going to be in a fairly dynamic situation here,” Nirenberg said.

The mayor said the city is carefully coordinating efforts to reopen the economy but it will all depend on the public health data.

Reopening the state could also vary by the number of COVID-19 cases in each county. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said they are waiting to hear from local health officials.

“I think the measures that we would get from the health committee are going to be very good ones,” said Wolff.

The COVID-19 Health Transition Team has been helping city leaders develop a plan on how to get back to everyday life.

However, the judge said people should still follow certain protocols as businesses start to reopen.

“When we say ‘Stay Home, Work Safe,’ we still want people to do that,” Wolff said.

Mayor Nirenberg said he believes the city will likely have to extend executive orders, even after Governor Abbott’s announcement on Monday on how to best reopen the state of Texas.

“People have to be on board with the measures we’re putting in place. Whether they’re orders or recommendations,” he said.

The Public Health Transition Team will present their strategy to city leaders on Monday following the governor’s announcement.

