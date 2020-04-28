Local dentist makes plans to reopen office after COVID-19 shutdown
Dr. Willie Cantu working to open Smile Solutions Monday
San Antonio – A Northwest Side dentist said he welcomed Monday’s news from Gov. Greg Abbott about allowing dentists and doctors to reopen, but he admits it’s going to be a little bit of a process to open back up.
Dr. Willie Cantu, who owns Smile Solutions in the 13100 block of Northwest Military Drive, said he will probably will start seeing patients Monday.
Cantu said he and his staff will review their supply of personal protection equipment to make sure they have everything they need.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released his plans to reopen Texas. Here’s what we know
He also said they will probably use their parking lot as a virtual waiting room to make sure social distancing is practiced.
“Today was welcome news, but we’ll have to certainly take baby steps to kind of get back started again because it’s been a bit,” Cantu said. “And, we got to get a lot of folks in, and hopefully everybody remains patient and understanding that we’re trying to work through, you know, some real difficult times with keeping everybody safe while still trying to treat patients.”
Cantu said he understands there will be some patients and staff members who may not be comfortable coming back but he said he’s ready to go back to work and his office will be operating in a way to keep his patients and staff safe.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
