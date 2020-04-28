Man found stabbed multiple times under I-35 bridge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found stabbed multiple times late Monday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Camaron Street and Belvin Street downtown.

According to police, they found the victim stabbed several times under an Interstate 35 bridge.

Authorities say they do not have any suspects.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive is not currently known.