Man shot in stomach during drive-by shooting near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night near North Star Mall, police said.
Police received a call for a shooting around 9:15 in the 1700 block of Lamanda Boulevard, where officers found the shooting victim.
The victim was taken to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police are searching for the vehicle involved in the shooting.
