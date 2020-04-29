83ºF

Man shot in stomach during drive-by shooting near North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night near North Star Mall, police said.

Police received a call for a shooting around 9:15 in the 1700 block of Lamanda Boulevard, where officers found the shooting victim.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved in the shooting.

