SAPD: 2 men attempted to break into homes following shooting during Uber ride

SAN ANTONIO – Residents on San Antonio’s East Side reported attempted break-ins from a wounded man and another man with a gun following a shooting, police said.

Officers were called for the shooting around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate 10 and South New Braunfels Avenue.

A 29-year-old Uber driver said she picked up two men at Martin Luther King Drive and South Walters, drove south onto I-10 and entered the highway, when shots rang out from another vehicle.

The two men inside her car returned fire, according to police, and then fled on foot. Police say one of the men in the Uber vehicle had been hit and was injured.

Around that time, area residents began calling police to tell them that two men were attempting to get into houses, according to SAPD. Neighbors said one man was shot and the other had a gun.

Police searched the area and did not find the men.

The Uber driver was not able to access their destination or identifying information, according to police. Officers said her vehicle had sustained several bullet holes during the altercation.

No arrests have been made.