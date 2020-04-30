2 men shot while sitting in car on NE Side, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are recovering after being shot on the city’s Northeast Side Wednesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 7300 block of Glen Cross Drive, not far from Walzem Road and Gibbs-Sprawl Road.

According to deputies, the two men were shot while they were sitting in their car.

Deputies said both men were talking and were taken to an area hospital for their gunshot wounds.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. A motive is not currently known.