Crime Stoppers offer $5,000 for info on driver who fatally struck 68-year-old man

Red sedan should have broken windshield, police say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information in connection with the death of Saul Figueroa Valles.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for help in solving a failure to stop and render aid case on the city’s West Side.

On April 4, Saul Figueroa Valles was struck by a red car in the 1000 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, according to news release. Nine days later, Figueroa died of his injuries.

Officials ID woman who allegedly fatally shot children, ages 3 and 5, and her mother before killing herself

The car did not stop at the scene and did not stop to check on Figueroa, who is 68 years old.

Police believe the red sedan should have a broken windsheld.

Any information that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted at 210-224-7867 or online at www.sacrimestoppers.com. All tips are kept anonymous.

