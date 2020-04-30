Crime Stoppers offer $5,000 for info on driver who fatally struck 68-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for help in solving a failure to stop and render aid case on the city’s West Side.

On April 4, Saul Figueroa Valles was struck by a red car in the 1000 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, according to news release. Nine days later, Figueroa died of his injuries.

The car did not stop at the scene and did not stop to check on Figueroa, who is 68 years old.

Police believe the red sedan should have a broken windsheld.

Any information that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted at 210-224-7867 or online at www.sacrimestoppers.com. All tips are kept anonymous.