Folklores Coffee House looking for volunteers to help deliver groceries to senior citizens in need

SAN ANTONIO – For the past six weeks, Folklores Coffee House has delivered grocery items to nearly 4,000 senior citizens across San Antonio, and they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

Up to 250 care packages get delivered every two days. Each package includes a pound of rice, beans, pasta, vegetables and more. The owners said they were raised by grandparents and wanted to make sure they weren’t forgotten during this pandemic.

“To us, it feels like we’re doing the right thing, you know? We feel like this is our calling and we haven’t stopped. We’ve been doing it for a long time and a lot of our friends believe in what we’re doing and they help us out and we’re blessed," said co-owner Tatu Herrea.

The coffee house is always looking for delivery drivers and monetary donations.

To learn more on how to help, or to become a part of the initiative, click here or call (210) 455-7829.

