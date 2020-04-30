Guadalupe County to host second COVID-19 drive-thru testing event

SCHERTZ, Texas – Guadalupe County will offer COVID-19 testing on Monday, May 4, after being selected as a mobile testing location by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to a news release, testing will be conducted by appointment only at Pickrell Park in Schertz from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Latest COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County

People will only be tested if they have fever and/or chill, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and/or loss of taste and/or smell.

Call 512-883-2400 or visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG to schedule a screening.

For any additional questions, contact The Texas Department of State Health Services at 512-883-2400.

