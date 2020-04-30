85ºF

Guadalupe County to host second COVID-19 drive-thru testing event

Testing to be conducted May 4 at Pickrell Park in Schertz by appointment only

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Photo by Associated Press, Illustration by Henry Keller (KSAT, AP)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Guadalupe County will offer COVID-19 testing on Monday, May 4, after being selected as a mobile testing location by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to a news release, testing will be conducted by appointment only at Pickrell Park in Schertz from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Latest COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County

People will only be tested if they have fever and/or chill, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and/or loss of taste and/or smell.

Call 512-883-2400 or visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG to schedule a screening.

For any additional questions, contact The Texas Department of State Health Services at 512-883-2400.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

