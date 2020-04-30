Guadalupe County to host second COVID-19 drive-thru testing event
Testing to be conducted May 4 at Pickrell Park in Schertz by appointment only
SCHERTZ, Texas – Guadalupe County will offer COVID-19 testing on Monday, May 4, after being selected as a mobile testing location by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to a news release, testing will be conducted by appointment only at Pickrell Park in Schertz from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Latest COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County
People will only be tested if they have fever and/or chill, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and/or loss of taste and/or smell.
Call 512-883-2400 or visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG to schedule a screening.
For any additional questions, contact The Texas Department of State Health Services at 512-883-2400.
COVID Testing Flyer Schertz by David Ibanez on Scribd
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar, surrounding counties
- Here’s what you need to know about the mandatory face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County
- Gov. Abbott: Texas classrooms closed for rest of school year; economy to reopen in waves using ‘data and doctors’
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.