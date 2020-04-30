Investigators looking for cause of fire at vacant North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of house fire on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1430 block of West Hermine Boulevard, not far from Blanco Road and West Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the house. Authorities said the home is unoccupied, but still has gas and electricity.

Fire officials said they quickly took care of the fire, and did so without incident.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.