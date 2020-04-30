Most voters in Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll concerned with closure of businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Most of the voters surveyed in the Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll feel that the closure of local businesses is a serious problem.

Closing businesses is a measure not only take by the state but throughout the country and the entire world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll showed that 77% of respondents see the closure of local businesses as an "extremely or very serious problem."

Pandemic poll: Majority of San Antonio voters worried social distancing will end too soon, believe ‘worst is yet to come’

San Antonio for Growth on the East Side, or SAGE, a nonprofit dedicated to helping to invigorate that part of town, is helping small businesses in the area weather the storm.

“We've had to pivot just like every other business in the world and in the country,” said Tuesdae Knight, CEO of San Antonio for Growth on the East Side. “We have a database that's full of our businesses on the East Side, and we are physically calling each one of them to find out how they've been impacted, what their updated hours and services are if they're even open.”

The Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll results showed that 23% of respondents are worried coronavirus will result in loss of jobs or income for their household. The results of the respondents also showed that 65% say low wages are an extremely serious or very serious problem in San Antonio.

Knight says SAGE is helping East Side small business owners apply for emergency funding and making sure they understand how to access available resources.

“In these calls, we have found that (East Side business owners are) really struggling. They're struggling financially. They're struggling to keep their doors open. They're struggling with all these guidelines that are coming out,” Knight said.

More data from the Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll shows the following:

36% of those polled are uneasy about their confidence in their personal financial situation and wonder whether they will be able to meet their living expenses

75% of respondents say the cost of healthcare is an extremely serious or very serious problem facing the San Antonio area. In February, that number was 64%, so those fears have gone up.

You can contact SAGE at SAGESA.org. For questions specifically related to COVID-19, you can email covidhelpsa@sage.org.

To contact Knight directly, email TKnight@sage.org.

The poll was conducted from April 16-20 by phone and internet. It includes responses from 668 registered Bexar County voters of different income and education levels, race, age, gender and political party affiliation. Four out of five respondents answered in English, while one out of five answered in Spanish. The poll’s margin of error is 4%.

Didn’t get called for the poll, but still want to have your voice heard? Take the poll, via Bexar Facts, here.