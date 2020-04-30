San Antonio Food Bank needs volunteers to deliver food to homebound seniors

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is looking for volunteers who can take food to seniors who can’t make it to mass food distribution sites.

The number of seniors who need help has gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic. So the food bank is looking for people who can make five deliveries per trip in their own car an drop off the food without making contact with the person receiving it.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for the San Antonio Food Bank is asked to visit safoodbank.org.