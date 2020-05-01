Air conditioner may be source of house fire on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – An air conditioning unit in the attic may be the source for a house fire Friday morning on the city’s Northwest Side.

San Antonio fire officials said a man was outside watering his lawn when he noticed smoke billowing from the home in the 2100 block of West Salinas.

Damage to the home was estimated at $50,000.

The man wasn’t injured.