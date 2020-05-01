San Antonio shop hosting Free Comic Book Day this weekend
Store says it will follow social distancing, occupancy guidelines
SAN ANTONIO – Free Comic Book Day, which is held on the first Saturday in May, has been postponed, but a San Antonio comic book store still plans on hosting its own event this weekend.
Heroes and Fantasies customers can get three free comic books and one art lithographs during the event.
The store says it will follow social distancing and occupancy guidelines.
No reschedule date has been set for national Free Comic Book Day.
Heroes & Fantasies is still celebrating #FreeComicBookDay on it's annual 1st Saturday of May! We will have a selection...Posted by Heroes and Fantasies (San Antonio) on Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.