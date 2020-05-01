79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio shop hosting Free Comic Book Day this weekend

Store says it will follow social distancing, occupancy guidelines

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: free comic book day, san antonio, comic books, heroes and fantasies

SAN ANTONIO – Free Comic Book Day, which is held on the first Saturday in May, has been postponed, but a San Antonio comic book store still plans on hosting its own event this weekend.

Heroes and Fantasies customers can get three free comic books and one art lithographs during the event.

The store says it will follow social distancing and occupancy guidelines.

No reschedule date has been set for national Free Comic Book Day.

Heroes & Fantasies is still celebrating #FreeComicBookDay on it's annual 1st Saturday of May! We will have a selection...

Posted by Heroes and Fantasies (San Antonio) on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.