Senator Cornyn says lawmakers are working to help businesses stay afloat amid pandemic

TEXAS – As Texas allows some businesses to reopen, the focus in Washington will soon be on what is being done to help those businesses stay afloat.

Congress will be back in session next week and will be looking at what’s been done so far to help people and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas Senator John Cornyn said lawmakers want to make sure everything is working.

“We’ve appropriated about two, two and a half trillion dollars, which is an enormous amount of money, but it’s been necessary for us to deal with both the public health and economic fallout of this pandemic. And so, we’ll be looking at what we’ve already done to make sure it’s working the way it should, whether there are unintended consequences or gaps we need to fill,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn said he agrees with Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to slowly reopen Texas. He said the biggest challenge now is restoring the public’s confidence.

