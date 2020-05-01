Seniors all smiles after car parade at San Pedro Manor Center

SAN ANTONIO – Parades are becoming an everyday celebration to remind people that they are not forgotten as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

This was exactly the reasoning behind a parade at the San Pedro Manor Center on Friday.

Seniors at the center were able to step outside, social distance, and enjoy the show. Many in the parade were family members and friends of the residents.

Carvajal Elementary School staff holds Fiesta-themed car parade to spread smiles among students

Organizers said it was a great way to show that the community cares about their seniors.

Those that participated in the parade were encouraged to decorate their vehicles with ribbons and signs for their loved ones.