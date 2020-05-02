Police: Family Dollar employee identifies robbery suspect in photo lineup, leads to his arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man was arrested following a robbery at a Family Dollar store, according to an arrest affidavit.

Raymond Salazar was charged following the incident that happened Friday, Feb. 21 in the 6000 block of South Flores Street on the South Side.

According to the arrest affidavit, Salazar walked into the store and began stealing merchandise. The manager witnessed the theft and stood in front of the door to confront him, arrest documents said.

Salazar allegedly threatened to hit the employee if she tried to touch him and she then moved out of the way, the affidavit states.

He then fled the scene in a vehicle with the stolen merchandise, according to police.

The worker was able to get Salazar’s license plate information and police were then able to track him down.

Authorities said the worker was able to identify Salazar in a photo lineup, leading to his arrest.

His bond is set at $20,000.