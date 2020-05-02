SAFD: Investigation underway after fire between two condos on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a fire broke out on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. between two condos on Donore Square, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The wall of one of the buildings caught fire; however, firefighters were able to get it under control quickly to prevent the flames from spreading, officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Residents of the condo were moving in or out at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

Damages to the property are unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.